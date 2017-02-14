Mazda Recalls Nearly 174K Cars To Fix Faulty Seats

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [...] Program Will Allow Homeless To Pay LA Parking Tickets With Community Service Instead Of Fines The Los Angeles City Council Tuesday approved a measure to allow homeless people to pay parking citations by performing community service.

