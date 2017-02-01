Matt Barnes surrenders to cops over nightclub brawl :0

Basketball bad boy Matt Barnes surrendered to NYPD cops on Wednesday and was booked in connection to a barroom brawl back in December , law enforcement sources said. The hoops hothead Barnes turned himself in at the 10th Precinct station house and was expected to be issued a desk appearance ticket for misdemeanor assault - stemming a brouhaha at Avenue nightclub in the early morning hours of Dec. 5 in Chelsea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.