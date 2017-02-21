Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors Betting Odds, Analysis, NBA Pick

The last time the Los Angeles Clippers visited Oakland, they were blown out 144-98 by the Golden State Warriors as 13-point road underdogs to suffer their eighth of nine consecutive losses in the series between the two Pacific Division teams. That was on January 28, and the Clippers will again be double-digit underdogs when they visit the Warriors on Thursday night to open the second half of the season.

