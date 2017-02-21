Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors Betting Odds, Analysis, NBA Pick
The last time the Los Angeles Clippers visited Oakland, they were blown out 144-98 by the Golden State Warriors as 13-point road underdogs to suffer their eighth of nine consecutive losses in the series between the two Pacific Division teams. That was on January 28, and the Clippers will again be double-digit underdogs when they visit the Warriors on Thursday night to open the second half of the season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Clippers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|NBA: Derrick Rose lifts Bulls past Cavs (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Tears, anger mark 1st anniversary of SKorean fe... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Brady Chub Club
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Clippers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC