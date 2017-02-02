Los Angeles Clippers: Should they move for Carmelo Anthony?
With each passing day, more and more Carmelo Anthony rumors get thrown around the basketball world as the NBA trade deadline steadily approaches. The Los Angeles Clippers need to do something to get this team a legitimate shot at winning a title before Chris Paul and Blake Griffin hit free agency .
