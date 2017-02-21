L.A. Clippers host Charlotte Hornets on Sunday
Update: After entering the All-Star break on a four-game winning streak, the Clippers have dropped two straight to the Warriors and Spurs since returning to the court last week. ... Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Clippers' February slate is the toughest one-month schedule any team will play this season.
