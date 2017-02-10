Kings rally from 22 down to beat Hawks 108-107
Darren Collison drove past Dennis Schroder and made a layup with 3.5 seconds remaining to cap a big second-half comeback and lift the Sacramento Kings to a 108-107 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. Sacramento trailed almost the entire game and didn't take its first lead until Matt Barnes scored on an offensive rebound to put the Kings up 102-101 with 1:14 left.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Clippers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|NBA: Derrick Rose lifts Bulls past Cavs (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Tears, anger mark 1st anniversary of SKorean fe... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Brady Chub Club
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Clippers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC