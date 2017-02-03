Kevin Garnett back on the court as Los Angeles Clippers team consultant
A month later, the former Timberwolves star joined the TNT "Inside the NBA" crew for his own segment named "Area 21." Garnett, however, wasn't done competing on the court. The Los Angeles Clippers hired Garnett last month as a team consultant.
