Kawhi Leonard leads San Antonio Spurs over Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points, and the San Antonio Spurs used a third-quarter spark to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers 105-97 on Friday night at Staples Center. Tony Parker and Pau Gasol , who played for the first time in 15 games after breaking his left hand, contributed 17 points apiece for the Spurs , who won their third in a row.

