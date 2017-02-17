Jon Batiste and Clippers Star Chris Paul Talk Giving Back, New Orleans & Motivational Anthems

A day ahead of the 66th NBA All-Star Game on Sunday , at New Orleans' Smoothie King Center, Los Angeles Clippers star Chris Paul, Louisiana-bred musician Jon Batiste , and hip-hop star DJ Khaled unveiled a new computer lab at the Dryades YMCA. Grade-schoolers tackled several computer-based activities like typing up their first encounter with CP3 and also participated in special drills in the gym with the event's special guests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.