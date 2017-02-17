Jon Batiste and Clippers Star Chris P...

Jon Batiste and Clippers Star Chris Paul Talk Giving Back, New Orleans & Motivational Anthems

16 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

A day ahead of the 66th NBA All-Star Game on Sunday , at New Orleans' Smoothie King Center, Los Angeles Clippers star Chris Paul, Louisiana-bred musician Jon Batiste , and hip-hop star DJ Khaled unveiled a new computer lab at the Dryades YMCA. Grade-schoolers tackled several computer-based activities like typing up their first encounter with CP3 and also participated in special drills in the gym with the event's special guests.

