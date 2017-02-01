Griffin scores 29, Clippers bounce ba...

Griffin scores 29, Clippers bounce back to beat Suns 124-114

Blake Griffin scored 29 points and the Los Angeles Clippers bounced back from a humiliating 46-point loss at Golden State to beat the Phoenix Suns 124-114 on Wednesday night. The victory over the team with the worst record in the West left Los Angeles 2-4 since Chris Paul went down with a torn left thumb ligament.

