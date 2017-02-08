Griffin leads Clippers past Knicks after Oakley ejection
Blake Griffin scored a season-high 32 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat New York 119-115 on Wednesday night after former Knicks star Charles Oakley was ejected and arrested in the first quarter.
