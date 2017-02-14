Five takeaways from the Clippers' 88-72 victory over the Utah Jazz
Clippers guard Austin Rivers tries to get the ball past Utah center Rudy Gobert on Feb. 13. There was a sequence at the very beginning of the game that demonstrated just how engaged Clippers center DeAndre Jordan was going to be. Jordan blocked a shot by Utah center Rudy Gobert on the Jazz 's third possession of the game, then sprinted down court, got deep position on Gobert and demanded the ball.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Clippers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|NBA: Derrick Rose lifts Bulls past Cavs (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Tears, anger mark 1st anniversary of SKorean fe... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Brady Chub Club
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Clippers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC