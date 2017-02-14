Five takeaways from the Clippers' 88-72 victory over the Utah Jazz

Clippers guard Austin Rivers tries to get the ball past Utah center Rudy Gobert on Feb. 13. There was a sequence at the very beginning of the game that demonstrated just how engaged Clippers center DeAndre Jordan was going to be. Jordan blocked a shot by Utah center Rudy Gobert on the Jazz 's third possession of the game, then sprinted down court, got deep position on Gobert and demanded the ball.

