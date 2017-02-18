Despite high scores, NBA Dunk Contest falls flat for most fans
In Saturday's NBA Dunk Contest, Indiana Pacers guard Glenn Robinson III topped relative unknown Derrick Jones Jr. of the Phoenix Suns with several highlight reel dunks that got the New Orleans crowd on its feet, also beating Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan and Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon. But all in all, fans were not impressed with Saturday's competition, comparing it unfavorably to last year's contest and complaining about the number of attempts every contestant needed to complete their dunks and the lack of creativity by Robinson and Jones.
