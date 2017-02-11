Clippers' Jamal Crawford provides huge boost off bench vs. Hornets
Clippers big man DeAndre Jordan tries to keep the ball away from Hornets teammates Frank Kaminsky III and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist during a game on Feb. 11. Clippers big man DeAndre Jordan tries to keep the ball away from Hornets teammates Frank Kaminsky III and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist during a game on Feb. 11. He started to dance with the basketball again, the joy of playing returning to the face of Clippers supersub Jamal Crawford . He led the Clippers in scoring with 22 points off the bench against Charlotte, but it was the way Crawford performed that was most telling.
