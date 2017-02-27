Clippers' J.J. Redick ends slump thanks to patience, Chris Paul's return
LOS ANGELES J.J. Redick's shooting numbers had fallen off so dramatically that a day before the Clippers played the Charlotte Hornets, he joked, he had suffered an anxiety attack. He was being dramatic, but acknowledged how good it felt to break through with 22 points in Sunday's 124-121 overtime win over the Hornets.
