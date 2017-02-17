Clippers' DeAndre Jordan feels 'nervous' about dunk contest
The towering big man helped the Clippers become "Lob City," but DeAndre Jordan doesn't feel very imposing at the moment. To prepare for his first NBA dunk contest on Saturday at Smoothie King Center, Jordan said he spent this week practicing about 100 different dunks.
