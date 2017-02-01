Clippers' Chris Paul able to maintain rhythm while recovering
Just two weeks removed from surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb, the Clippers point guard was on the practice court Tuesday, dribbling and shooting, moving like he'd never even left the court. Paul won't be on the court in a game anytime soon, no matter what Rivers' eyes tell him.
