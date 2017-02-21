Clippers at All-Star break: Whata s h...

Clippers at All-Star break: Whata s happened, whata s ahead?

KEY MOMENT: Injuries to Chris Paul and Blake Griffin reset the course of a season that began with the incredible promise of a 14-2 record. When Griffin underwent knee surgery Dec. 20, however, and Paul tore a ligament in his left thumb Jan. 17, things began to feel much like they did in the injury-plagued 2015-16 season, when the Clippers were dispatched in the first round.

