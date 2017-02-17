Carmelo gets pity from All-Stars - " and a Clippers plea 0:0
Chris Paul, a free agent this summer, took a dig at Knicks president Phil Jackson, while Clippers running mate DeAndre Jordan said Carmelo Anthony, his US Olympic teammate, surely would fit into his Los Angeles squad. And Team USA's DeMarcus Cousins said Anthony is being shown "disrespect'' with the Knicks, who have spoken to three teams about a potential trade despite Anthony's no-trade clause.
