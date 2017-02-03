Booker nets 33, hits winning jumper t...

Booker nets 33, hits winning jumper to lift Suns over Kings

12 hrs ago

Devin Booker scored 33 points and hit the game-winning jumper at the buzzer, giving the Phoenix Suns a 105-103 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night. Booker banked in a 20-foot fadeaway over Matt Barnes to snap Phoenix's five-game losing streak.

Chicago, IL

