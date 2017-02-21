Blockbuster DeMarcus Cousins to Pelicans deal made official

DeMarcus Cousins #15 of the Sacramento Kings dribbles the ball during the 2017 NBA All-Star Game at Smoothie King Center on February 19, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Jonathan Bachman/AFP New York: Star center DeMarcus Cousins was traded from the Sacramento Kings to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday in a blockbuster NBA trade deal involving five players and two draft picks.

