Austin Rivers considered Knicks, details their offseason pitch

15 hrs ago

Jeff Hornacek and Phil Jackson apparently had grand plans for Austin Rivers this past offseason before the former free agent opted to re-sign with the Clippers. Rivers, whose name has surfaced as a possible piece in a Carmelo Anthony trade, revealed Wednesday that Hornacek and Jackson traveled to his home in Orlando this summer to deliver their pitch.

