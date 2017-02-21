After tumultuous trade deadline, the ...

After tumultuous trade deadline, the Paul George trade drama is only beginning

12 hrs ago Read more: CBS Sports

In the aftermath of trade talks that arose around Thursday's trade deadline involving Indiana Pacers star Paul George, the fallout sets up what could be a league-altering set of consequences. After the Pacers passed on offers for George, including reported proposals from Boston and Denver, George expressed a In short, you have a player who was shopped at the deadline, is a free agent in the summer of 2018, who has openly leaked that he is interested in signing with the Lakers, who has openly said he's unhappy with how the current team is constructed.

