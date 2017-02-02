Aaron Gordon headlines the field for NBA All-Star dunk contest
The skywalking Orlando Magic forward is one of the four selections for this year's contest, to be held on Feb. 18 in New Orleans on All-Star Saturday night. DeAndre Jordan of the Los Angeles Clippers, Glenn Robinson III of Indiana and Derrick Jones Jr. of Phoenix will also be in the dunk contest.
