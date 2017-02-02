Aaron Gordon headlines the field for ...

Aaron Gordon headlines the field for NBA All-Star dunk contest

22 hrs ago

The skywalking Orlando Magic forward is one of the four selections for this year's contest, to be held on Feb. 18 in New Orleans on All-Star Saturday night. DeAndre Jordan of the Los Angeles Clippers, Glenn Robinson III of Indiana and Derrick Jones Jr. of Phoenix will also be in the dunk contest.

Chicago, IL

