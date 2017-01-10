Without Embiid, 76ers upset Griffin a...

Without Embiid, 76ers upset Griffin and Clippers, 121-110

Read more: MyFoxPhilly

Nerlens Noel scored 19 points, Richaun Holmes had 18 and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Los Angeles Clippers 121-110 on Tuesday night. Here was a twist ending not even M. Night Shyamalan could have scripted from his courtside seat: The Sixers played without injured center Joel Embiid and still beat Blake Griffin and the 30-win Clippers for their biggest victory of the season.

Chicago, IL

