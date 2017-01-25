Watch M. Night Shyamalan and Kevin Hart were at the Sixers-Clippers game
M. Night Shyamalan appeared at Tuesday's Sixers game against the Los Angeles Clippers, where he rung the team's ceremonial Liberty Bell and his daughter, Saleka Shyamalan, sung the National Anthem. The Sixers took down the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, and two of Philadelphia's most famous stars were there to see it.
