Warriors shoot past Pistons

Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala connected on a pair of 3-pointers apiece during a long-range shooting exhibition in the third quarter Thursday night that propelled the Golden State Warriors to a 127-107 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Riding double-figure scoring from four starters, the Pistons hung within 60-58 at halftime and 68-65 in the fourth minute of the third period before the Warriors exploded into a comfortable margin and a season-series sweep.

