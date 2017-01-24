Voters Could Decide Whether Accused LAPD Officers Get Civilian Hearings

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [] Massive Rainfall Only Putting A Dent In The Drought Jamie Labor, a hydrologist with the national weather service, says while the past weeks storms are short term relief we would need a lot more rain to say goodbye to the drought.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.