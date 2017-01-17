Stephen Curry scores 27 points as Warriors beat Magic 118-98

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry scored 16 points during Sunday's third quarter against Bismack Biyombo's Orlando Magic Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry scored 16 points during Sunday's third quarter against Bismack Biyombo's Orlando Magic Curry scored 16 of his game-high 27 points in the third quarter to lead the defending Western Conference champs to a 118-98 win over the Magic. The Warriors broke open the game in the third quarter as Curry got hot and the Magic's offense suffered from poor ball movement and questionable shot selection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.