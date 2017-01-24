Sixers Have 'Tall Task' Vs. Clippers Without Embiid

JANUARY 16: Blake Griffin #32 of the LA Clippers laughs with Austin Rivers #25 during a 120-98 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Staples Center on January 16, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.