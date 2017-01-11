Russell Westbrook says Enes Kanter is...

Russell Westbrook says Enes Kanter is Sixth Man of the Year 'in every year'

1 hr ago

Russell Westbrook is campaigning for Enes Kanter again. Can he finally win Sixth Man of the Year? Photo by Sarah Phipps, The Oklahoman Russell Westbrook was the campaign manager last year , and on Wednesday he continued his mission to get the Thunder big man the award.

