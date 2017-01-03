Rivers scores 24, Clippers top Kings ...

Rivers scores 24, Clippers top Kings 106-98 for 3rd straight

1 hr ago

Austin Rivers scored 24 points and the Los Angeles Clippers won their third straight game by defeating the Sacramento Kings 106-98 on Friday night. Rivers made four 3-pointers and the Clippers hit 13 overall in beating the Kings for the ninth straight time in Sacramento.

Chicago, IL

