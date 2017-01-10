Report: Barnes to turn himself in on charges
Sacramento Kings swingman Matt Barnes, a year after his dust-up with former teammate and then-Knicks coach Derek Fisher, made the headlines again in December after an alleged altercation at a New York City nightclub. Barnes and teammate DeMarcus Cousins reportedly got into a scuffle with two other patrons at the posh club Avenue , which had previously hosted soirees held by New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter, in December.
