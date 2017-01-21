Properties linked to Malaysian money scandal sell in Beverly Hills
A trio of home sales of $26.5 million or more in the Beverly Hills area capped off a year in which Los Angeles County saw sales volume of $19.8 billion, up 7% from the previous year, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Among the hefty transactions recorded in the last two weeks of December were sales involving an L.A. Clippers' Westside home and two properties at the center of an international scandal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Clippers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|NBA: Derrick Rose lifts Bulls past Cavs (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Tears, anger mark 1st anniversary of SKorean fe... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Brady Chub Club
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Clippers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC