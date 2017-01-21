Properties linked to Malaysian money scandal sell in Beverly Hills

A trio of home sales of $26.5 million or more in the Beverly Hills area capped off a year in which Los Angeles County saw sales volume of $19.8 billion, up 7% from the previous year, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Among the hefty transactions recorded in the last two weeks of December were sales involving an L.A. Clippers' Westside home and two properties at the center of an international scandal.

