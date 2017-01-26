Nuggets' Jokic has 27 points, 14 rebounds before late injury
Nikola Jokic had 27 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists before leaving with an injury late in the game and the Denver Nuggets beat the Phoenix Suns 127-120 on Thursday night. Jokic went down hard under the Phoenix basket with 1:47 left.
