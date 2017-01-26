New OU Performance Center to Be Named...

New OU Performance Center to Be Named After Blake Griffin

OU's athletics performance center at Lloyd Noble Center will be named after former Sooner basketball player and National Player of the Year, Blake Griffin. The performance center, which will start being constructed next month, will be named after Griffin due to his financial gift, the largest ever by a former OU basketball player.

