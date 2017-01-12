Man acquitted in fatal stabbing of tr...

Man acquitted in fatal stabbing of transgender woman

2 hrs ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A Hagerstown man accused of killing the transgender sister of NBA player Reggie Bullock was acquitted by a jury of all counts Thursday afternoon, prosecutors and his defense attorney confirmed. Shawn Oliver, 46, had been charged in 2015 with first degree murder in the July 2014 stabbing death of 26-year-old Mia Henderson in West Baltimore, after police said DNA found under Henderson's fingerprints was matched to Oliver.

