Man acquitted in fatal stabbing of transgender woman
A Hagerstown man accused of killing the transgender sister of NBA player Reggie Bullock was acquitted by a jury of all counts Thursday afternoon, prosecutors and his defense attorney confirmed. Shawn Oliver, 46, had been charged in 2015 with first degree murder in the July 2014 stabbing death of 26-year-old Mia Henderson in West Baltimore, after police said DNA found under Henderson's fingerprints was matched to Oliver.
