Magic's next task: maintaining their energy

Serge Ibaka and his Orlando Magic teammates played with energy in their 115-103 win over the New York Knicks on Monday at Madison Square Garden Serge Ibaka and his Orlando Magic teammates played with energy in their 115-103 win over the New York Knicks on Monday at Madison Square Garden NEW YORK - The Orlando Magic played with heart and energy when they defeated the New York Knicks on Monday night. "This is the NBA," coach Frank Vogel said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.