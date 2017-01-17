Magic will try to replace Fournier, Meeks by committee
With their playoff hopes slipping away and with their top two shooting guards out with injuries, the Magic realize that each player will have to do a bit more to prevent the season from spiraling completely out of control. "We've got plenty of guys who can play that position - guys that can slide down from the three to the two and guys that can slide up from the one to the two," coach Frank Vogel said after the Magic's shootaround today.
