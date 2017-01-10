Los Angeles Rams Punter Johnny Hekker Asks Fans to Help Make DeAndre Jordan an All Star
Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker decided to help Los Angeles Clipper DeAndre Jordan earn some extra votes for the NBA All-Star Game with a hilarious video. Despite how disappointing this past season was for the Los Angeles Rams, fans at least were lucky enough to witness the success surrounding Johnny Hekker as the punter continued to show why he's considered one of the best in the game.
