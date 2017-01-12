LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers enjoys being a fan at UC Irvine basketball game

Clippers coach Doc Rivers visits with UC Irvine coach Russell Turner after the Anteaters' 87-67 victory over Cal State Fullerton Saturday night. UC Irvine's Spencer Rivers, center, fights for a position on a free throw against Long Beach State's Noah Blackwell, left, and Barry Ogalue during a game at Bren Events Center in Irvine on Jan. 4. Clippers coach Doc Rivers visits with UC Irvine coach Russell Turner after the Anteaters' 87-67 victory over Cal State Fullerton Saturday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.