Kyle Korver, Iman Shumpert emerge in new roles in Cavs' 120-108 win over Kings
Given the amount of talent on the Cavs, Lue could've sat on his thumbs and his team would've eventually shaken out of the malaise that crept in during this six-game road trip. But they're not paying Lue $7 million a year to do that -- sit on those thumbs -- so he changed his starting lineup and began to unlock the Kyle Korver code Friday night.
