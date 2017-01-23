Kings vs Pistons Preview: Sacramento Searching for Some Fight in Detroit
The Kings are now on the losing end in ten of their last twelve games, and after two absolutely terrible call in Saturday night's game against the Bulls doomed the Kings to their fifth loss in a row, the boys from Sactown are looking for a smackdown in The Wolverine State to help get them back in the win column. Winners of their last encounter with Detroit, the Kings will be hoping some repeat performance from their big man in the middle, DeMarcus Cousins, who stuffed the stat line with 24-13-9 while going 4-5 from deep.
