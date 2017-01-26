Kings down LeBron, slumping Cavs 116-112 in overtime
Arron Afflalo dropped a 3-pointer with 17.3 seconds left in overtime, lifting the Sacramento Kings to a 116-112 win Wednesday night over the slumping Cleveland Cavaliers, who lost for the sixth time in eight games amid criticism by LeBron James. DeMarcus Cousins had 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Kings, who trailed by five in overtime before battling back.
