Kevin Garnett reunites with Doc Rivers as big man consultant
Kevin Garnett has joined the Los Angeles Clippers as a consultant to help with the team's big men four months after ending his 21-year NBA career. The move reunites Garnett with Doc Rivers , his former coach in Boston where they won the 2008 NBA championship together, as well as former Celtics teammates Paul Pierce and Brandon Bass.
