Kevin Garnett offers tips to DeAndre Jordan at Clippers practice

1 hr ago

Clippers big man DeAndre Jordan covers Suns guard Eric Bledsoe during a game at Staples Center on Jan. 2 The voice boomed throughout the Clippers ' practice facility, leaving all the players no choice but to hear Kevin Garnett 's bark and to notice his presence at practice Tuesday. Garnett bounced around forward Brandon Bass , intensely giving orders.

