Jr. NBA unveils interactive practice curriculum for youth coaches
Jr. NBA unveils interactive practice curriculum for youth coaches The curriculum has instructional videos featuring NBA legends, players and coaches. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ieNoFN Kids dribble basketballs and participate in a Jr. NBA Clinic on July 29, 2015 at Quest Multisport in Chicago, Illinois.
