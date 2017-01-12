Jordan tops Clippers' hot shooting in 113-97 win over Lakers

DeAndre Jordan scored 24 points on 12-of-13 shooting, and the Los Angeles Clippers shot 52 percent to cruise past the Lakers 113-97 on Saturday to improve to 6-0 in 2017. Jordan had 21 rebounds, and Chris Paul added 20 points and 13 assists for the Clippers, off to their best start in a calendar year since going 7-0 to begin 1974 when the franchise was located in Buffalo.

