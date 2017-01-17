Jazz blast Suns late

Jazz blast Suns late

13 hrs ago Read more: ABS-CBN News

Joe Johnson scored 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 49.8 seconds to play, and the Utah Jazz made it seven in a row over Phoenix with a 106-101 victory against the Suns on Monday night . The Jazz scored the final seven points after T.J. Warren's steal and breakaway dunk put Phoenix ahead 101-99 with 1:13 left.

