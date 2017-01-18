Jackson helps Pistons cruise past Hawks
Reggie Jackson scored 26 points to lead the balanced Detroit Pistons to a 118-95 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Each of Detroit's starters scored in double figures, and the Pistons shot 49.5 percent from the field.
